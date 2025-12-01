Úsipime na Macho!! Stunning LADY shocks netizens after sharing her PHOTOs before and after getting HIV - Her curves have left men salivating!!







Monday, December 01, 2025 - A daring woman has sparked conversation online after posting photos of herself before and after testing HIV positive.

When she was negative, she appeared ordinary, but years later, while living with the virus, she looks strikingly attractive, with curves that have drawn admiration.

She cautioned reckless men who rely on appearances - a practice popularly referred to as “Kupima na macho” - warning that anyone can be living with HIV regardless of how they look.

She emphasized that with proper medication, exercise, and a healthy diet, it is impossible to tell someone’s HIV status by appearance alone.

Her post comes amid new data showing rising HIV infections among Gen Z in Kenya, raising concerns that young people may be engaging in risky behaviors despite increased awareness campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST