KIKUYU LADY painfully recounts being accused of killing her husband after he died 5 days before returning to the country from Canada - “Life became lonely”







Friday, December 26, 2025 - A Kenyan woman identified as Cate has shared an emotional account of the heartbreak, stigma and loneliness she endured after the tragic death of her husband, just five days before he was due to return home from Canada.

In a moving Facebook post reflecting on the painful anniversary, Cate recalled how she had taken her husband to the airport with hope and excitement, believing they would soon reunite as a family and welcome their unborn child.

“A day like today five years ago, I took you to the airport to go back to Canada with hopes that you would come back to us and our unborn child,” she wrote.

However, what was meant to be a temporary separation turned into a devastating life-changing moment.

As her husband prepared to travel back the following year, he passed away unexpectedly, only days before his scheduled journey home.

Cate’s pain deepened when grief was replaced by suspicion and judgment from people she trusted.

Instead of receiving comfort and support, she says she was accused of being responsible for his death.

“Only five days to coming home, you went to be with the Lord. It has never been easy, my love. Some said I killed you… some said I could not keep a husband… some sympathized with me, others became enemies,” she recounted.

Left to mourn both her husband and their unborn child, Cate says the period that followed was one of isolation and emotional torment.

Christmas, once a season of joy, became a painful reminder of loss.

“Life became lonely. I lost you and our baby. Christmas became one with sad memories,” she wrote.

Despite the cruel accusations and heartbreak, Cate says she found strength in faith, believing that God carried her through the darkest moments of her life.

She ended her tribute with a heartfelt message of enduring love: “Keep looking at us from heaven. You are still loved, Peter.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST