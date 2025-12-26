KIKUYU LADY mocks her ex-husband after he accused her of dumping him and leaving their daughter behind!! “She is spending Christmas with another man”







Friday, December 26, 2025 - A young Kikuyu lady has sparked mixed reactions online after responding mockingly to her ex-husband, who had taken to TikTok to lament that she abandoned him and left behind their daughter.

In an emotional video shared ahead of Christmas, the man had expressed heartbreak over being separated from his ex-wife during the festive season.

He captioned the video: “Sorry, my daughter, tomorrow is Xmas, and we won’t be celebrating - but your mum will be celebrating with her boyfriend.”

The video attracted sympathy from some users, who faulted the woman for allegedly walking out on her family.

However, in her response, the lady appeared unmoved and instead blamed her ex-husband for the collapse of their marriage.

She denied abandoning her child and suggested that her decision to leave was influenced by his behaviour.

“Just speak the truth. Sikuacha mtoto wangu. Sometimes we leave people because of their behaviour, but they think we left for someone else,” she captioned her reply video>>>

“She is spending Christmas with another man” pic.twitter.com/RSwOftvewR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST