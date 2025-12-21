First Lady MAMA RACHEL pens heartfelt birthday tribute to husband, President RUTO - “My dear Bill, Happy Birthday”







Sunday, December 21, 2025 - On Sunday, December 21st, 2025, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto shared a heartfelt message to celebrate her husband, President William Ruto on his 59th birthday.

In her tribute, Mama Rachel thanked God for the gift of his life and the courage he has shown during moments of uncertainty.

“My dear Bill, happy birthday!” she wrote, a tender reminder of their enduring bond.

She praised his unwavering dedication to Kenya, his family, and the journey they have shared.

The First Lady highlighted his steady discipline and the quiet sacrifices that often go unseen, acknowledging the weight of leadership he carries with grace.

Her message was also a prayer - asking God to surround him with wisdom, protect his steps, and reward his labor with hope for the nation and joy for their family.

“As you mark another year, my prayer is that God grants you good health, inner peace, and renewed strength,” she added.

Mama Rachel’s tribute celebrated William Ruto not only as a national leader but also as a loving father and husband.

“With all my love and gratitude, I celebrate you, not only as a leader, a father and a husband, but as the man God has entrusted to us,” she wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST