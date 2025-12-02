Kenyan man shocked after attending popular Kikuyu festival, NGEMI - “I have never seen so many openly GAY men like that”







Tuesday, December 02, 2025 - A Kenyan man has sparked buzz online after sharing his experience at the popular Kikuyu cultural event, Ngemi Festival, which took place over the weekend.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), the vendor revealed that while running his food tent at Ngemi 5.0, he was struck by the number of openly gay men attending the festival.

His candid post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

The Ngemi Festival has grown from a small community gathering into one of Kenya’s most vibrant cultural showcases.

Known for blending Kikuyu heritage with modern creativity, the event features traditional music, dance, art, and authentic cuisine alongside contemporary performances.

The festival has become popular among Gen Z and millennials, who are eager to reconnect with their roots while enjoying a modern festival vibe.

While the vendor’s observation surprised many, others praised the festival for offering a safe space where people can express themselves freely.

