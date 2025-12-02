Actress MORAA NYABOKE sparks debate after questioning why churches collect money if it’s the root of all evil







Tuesday, December 02, 2025 - Kenyan actress Moraa Nyaboke, widely recognized for her memorable roles in Tahidi High and Wingu La Moto, has stirred fresh debate online after posing a bold question about the role of money in church.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Am here wondering if money is the root of all evil, why do they ask for it in churches?”

“Swali tu na mnijibu polepole. msini shoutie na ni wiki ya bills”

While her tone carried a touch of humor, Nyaboke’s words reflected genuine concern, asking why churches continue to collect money if it is often preached as the “root of all evil.”

Her post resonated with many who feel that modern churches have shifted focus from spiritual nourishment to financial demands.

Some netizens argue that contributions have become a measure of commitment, leaving those unable to give feeling sidelined.

The actress, known for blending wit with social commentary, has pushed this sensitive issue into the spotlight.

While she acknowledged that churches need resources to run their activities, she highlighted the struggle believers face in reconciling faith with financial expectations.

