Kenyan man professes love to CHARLENE RUTO and requests her hand in marriage after the President urged Gen Z above 25 to settle down - "I'd love to call you mine forever"





Tuesday, December 09, 2025 - Days after President William Ruto urged young Kenyans aged 25 and above to embrace marriage, one admirer has boldly professed his feelings for the First Daughter, Charlene Ruto .





In a heartfelt comment on Charlene’s latest social media post, Achiando Achiando poured out his emotions:





“Hey Charlene, I hope you don't mind me writing this. I just want to be honest about something that has been on my mind for a while. Every time I see your pictures here on social media, I feel genuinely happy.”





“You make everything feel lighter and brighter, and every time when I am relaxed, I just find myself thinking of you.”





“The truth is, I have started to like you too much for me to control my feelings towards you, not just as your FB friend or your FB lover, but as someone I would love to call you mine forever.”





“I would really like to take the next step in my life with you, if you give me this chance. Please, Charlene, would you be my lover?”





This public declaration comes nearly two years after Charlene herself surprised many by asking televangelist Benny Hinn to pray for her get a husband.





During a February 2024 service, Hinn prayed: “Give her a husband who will fulfill that call with her… She needs a husband soon, Lord. Send him her way. Let him be exactly what she wants.”





Despite the attention, Charlene, now 32, continues to keep her private life closely guarded, leaving fans guessing about her relationship status.



