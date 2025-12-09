LADY who chose deadbeat dad during wedding day over stepfather who raised her defends her decision - Simps see dust!! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, December 09, 2025 - Janae Rise, an American lady, has gone viral after explaining why she chose her deadbeat biological father, to walk her down the aisle instead of the stepdad who raised her.

In the viral video, she revealed the emotional fallout of her decision, admitting the choice upset her stepfather, who later refused to pay for the wedding.

Still, she defended her stance: “This is my father. Flawed, yes. Inconsistent, yes. But he’s still my father, and no one can ever replace that.”

She explained that the idea came from her fiancé, who told her: “Babe, your real dad should walk you down the aisle.”

For Janae, the moment was about identity and closure. “Life is short. I didn’t want to look back and regret not sharing that moment with him,” she said.





Acknowledging her stepfather’s role, Janae praised him for being a stable presence - providing rides, money and paying for her education.

“He was stable when my dad wasn’t,” she admitted. Yet she insisted the decision was not about money, rejecting claims she was exploiting her stepdad.

“I wasn’t thinking about money. I was thinking about my wedding and how I dreamed it would look.”

“On my wedding day, I chose what my heart would want. I’m not going to apologize for wanting my dad to walk me down the aisle.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST