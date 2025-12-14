Kenyan gospel singer KUSH TRACEY pens emotional open letter to her 'future hubby' as she ends 2025 single - “I won’t need you to be perfect or…..”





Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Former Kenyan rapper turned gospel singer, Kush Tracey, has shared a heartfelt reflection on her relationship status as 2025 draws to a close.

Kush Tracey, who transitioned to gospel music in 2019, posted an open letter to her “future hubby,” acknowledging her continued singlehood while celebrating her faith and resilience.

In a short video clip shared online, Kush Tracey - popularly known as KT - was seen dancing joyfully outdoors with a caption that read:

“POV: When you realize you’re ending 2025 single but standing solid on The Word & your convictions.”

“I’m not waiting because I’m lonely, but I’m waiting because God is shaping me into a woman who won’t beg for love she’s already secured in Christ,” she wrote, stressing that her future relationship must be built on wholeness rather than need.

She clarified that she does not expect her partner to be “perfect” or to “complete” her, but to walk alongside her in spiritual alignment.

Her open letter emphasized personal growth, noting that her ultimate goal is for the couple to “walk as one in Christ aligned to manifest God’s purposes.”

She pledged to stand with her future husband in wholeness, not desperation, promising to remain patient until God’s timing brings them together.





