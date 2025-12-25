Comedian CRAZY KENNAR’s girlfriend, NATALIE ASEWE, opens up on healing after devastating loss of her infant son







Thursday, December 25, 2025 - Natalie Asewe, long-time partner to celebrated comedian and content creator, Crazy Kennar, has shared a deeply emotional testimony about grief, faith, and healing.

In a heartfelt post on December 25th, 2025, she opened up about the devastating loss of her first son in December 2023, who passed away just seven days after birth in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Natalie described that moment as the hardest day of her life, a season that broke her yet taught her to live with sorrow while holding onto hope.

“Seven days. That’s how long I held my son here on earth… The day my title changed to a mother who lost her child,” she wrote.

She revealed how navigating immense grief meant learning to process the pain of carrying and delivering a child she would never raise.

Her faith, though tested, became both painful and sustaining, helping her endure heartbreak while finding strength to move forward.

Fast forward to July 2025, Natalie welcomed her newborn daughter, whom she lovingly calls her “rainbow baby” - a living testament to God’s restoration.

She described her daughter as a divine blessing, handpicked by her late brother in heaven, symbolizing healing and hope.

Drawing on scripture from Joel 2:25 and Psalm 30:5, Natalie highlighted how renewal can follow profound loss.

“To my son: thank you for making me a mother. Your life mattered. You still matter. To my daughter: you are not a replacement, you are a miracle,” she shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST