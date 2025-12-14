Germany-based Kenyan TikToker reveals he lives in a modest single room abroad, calls out netizens living fake lifestyles

Sunday, December 13,
2025 - Popular Kenyan TikTok star, Geoffrey, who resides in Germany, has
opened up about his modest lifestyle.
Speaking during a TikTok live on Saturday, December 13th,
2025, Geoffrey revealed that he deliberately lives in a single room to maintain
financial discipline and avoid setting unrealistic standards.
He explained that his choice allows him to manage bills
efficiently, save money, and continue supporting long-term projects, including
building a house for his mother.
“I live in this single room so I can manage my bills
easily, save money, and continue building a house for my mother,” he said.
The influencer stressed that practicality has always guided
his decisions, even before fame.
He recalled renting a simple mabati house in Kenya for Ksh 1,500
when financially constrained.
“Stop showing off with houses you cannot afford. Why
spend on an expensive house you cannot manage?” he asked.
Geoffrey cautioned against unsustainable lifestyles, noting
that many people stretch their income to rent houses beyond their means.
He gave examples, saying someone earning Ksh 50,000 should
not rent a house costing Ksh 15,000.
“Be humble and avoid greed. After rent, groceries,
transport, and obligations, you are left with very little for savings or
projects,” he explained.
According to him, chasing appearances often leaves families
struggling with school fees, bills and no investments.
“Faking standards is dangerous, and it only creates
unnecessary financial pressure,” he added.
Despite his celebrity status, Geoffrey continues to live
simply, even in his diet.
He revealed that he often eats githeri and ugali instead of
expensive meals, a conscious choice to limit expenditure.
“You see the kind of life I have, so why brand yourself
with an expensive lifestyle you cannot afford?” he concluded.
