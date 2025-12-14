Germany-based Kenyan TikToker reveals he lives in a modest single room abroad, calls out netizens living fake lifestyles







Sunday, December 13, 2025 - Popular Kenyan TikTok star, Geoffrey, who resides in Germany, has opened up about his modest lifestyle.

Speaking during a TikTok live on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, Geoffrey revealed that he deliberately lives in a single room to maintain financial discipline and avoid setting unrealistic standards.

He explained that his choice allows him to manage bills efficiently, save money, and continue supporting long-term projects, including building a house for his mother.

“I live in this single room so I can manage my bills easily, save money, and continue building a house for my mother,” he said.

The influencer stressed that practicality has always guided his decisions, even before fame.

He recalled renting a simple mabati house in Kenya for Ksh 1,500 when financially constrained.

“Stop showing off with houses you cannot afford. Why spend on an expensive house you cannot manage?” he asked.

Geoffrey cautioned against unsustainable lifestyles, noting that many people stretch their income to rent houses beyond their means.

He gave examples, saying someone earning Ksh 50,000 should not rent a house costing Ksh 15,000.

“Be humble and avoid greed. After rent, groceries, transport, and obligations, you are left with very little for savings or projects,” he explained.

According to him, chasing appearances often leaves families struggling with school fees, bills and no investments.

“Faking standards is dangerous, and it only creates unnecessary financial pressure,” he added.

Despite his celebrity status, Geoffrey continues to live simply, even in his diet.

He revealed that he often eats githeri and ugali instead of expensive meals, a conscious choice to limit expenditure.

“You see the kind of life I have, so why brand yourself with an expensive lifestyle you cannot afford?” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST