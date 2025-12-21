JUNET MOHAMMED gives President RUTO new conditions for ODM support ahead of 2027 elections







Sunday, December 21, 2025 - National Assembly Minority Whip, Junet Mohammed, has sparked fresh debate within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after demanding a bigger share of Government positions ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking during an ODM condolence visit to the home of the late former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, on December 21st, Junet insisted that President William Ruto must clearly outline what ODM will gain before any coalition agreement is sealed.

“If they want our ODM votes, they should put positions on the table and tell us the number of positions they are giving us,” he declared.

Junet dismissed suggestions from some party members who argued that ODM should join forces with the President without conditions.

He emphasized that ODM, being the largest political party, deserves more recognition and resources.

While acknowledging that Ruto has already offered Cabinet slots and initiated development projects in ODM strongholds, Junet maintained that the party’s influence justifies greater rewards.

He clarified that ODM will not retreat to the opposition but will remain part of the broad-based Government, provided its demands are met.

“I want to assure you that ODM will not work with tribalists, but if Kenya Kwanza wants us to collaborate, we must talk and come to terms,” he said.

His remarks follow Kisumu Woman Representative, Ruth Odinga’s call for more Cabinet slots and a bigger stake in the next Government.

President Ruto, during the 5th Piny Luo cultural event, urged ODM to remain strong for a possible coalition in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST