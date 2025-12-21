Economist DAVID NDII defends RUTO’s Singapore dream amid rampant corruption - “South Korea was transformed by very corrupt elite”







Sunday, December 21, 2025 - President Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, David Ndii, has defended the Head of State’s vision to transform Kenya into an economic powerhouse like Singapore.

In a post on X, Ndii responded to a user who claimed Kenya could never achieve first-world status due to entrenched graft.

The Oxford-trained economist dismissed the argument, noting that corruption has not prevented other nations from achieving rapid development.

“Corruption is not a capital offence in Singapore. South Korea was transformed by a very corrupt elite, as was Suharto’s Indonesia.”

“Suharto still tops the global kleptocrats wealth index,” Ndii declared.

President Ruto, in his State of the Nation address on November 20th, 2025, outlined an ambitious plan to position Kenya among advanced economies.

Drawing inspiration from Asian tiger nations such as Singapore, Japan and Malaysia, Ruto said reforms over his first three years had laid strong foundations for growth.

He urged Kenyans to abandon mediocrity and embrace bold ambition.

His administration is seeking parliamentary approval for a multi-trillion shilling investment programme to expand infrastructure, energy, and irrigation without raising new taxes.

Plans also include sovereign wealth and infrastructure funds to attract investment and reduce reliance on borrowing.

Critics, however, caution that Kenya’s structural weaknesses remain.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga stressed that Singapore’s success relied on strict anti-corruption enforcement and fiscal discipline.





