Journalist FESTUS AMIMO’s womanizing habits haunt him in death as a woman comes out and claims she is his second wife - Demands to be recognized (PHOTO)







Friday, December 12, 2025 - A woman has come forward asserting that she was the second wife to the late journalist Festus Amimo, demanding official recognition from the family.

Eunice alleges that she shares two children with the late journalist.

Adding fuel to the fire, a photo of one of the children has surfaced online, with many noting the striking resemblance to Amimo.

Amimo, who collapsed and died last weekend while having a good time with a woman at a city hotel, was a womanizer.

See photo of the woman who claims to be his second wife.

