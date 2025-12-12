See how this petite baddie turned up at Quiver Lounge, Kilimani, dressed (PHOTO)







Friday, December 12, 2025 - Partygoers at Quiver Lounge, Kilimani, were treated to a full-on fashion spectacle after a petite baddie stepped into the club looking like she walked straight out of a high-end music video.

The lady, whose photo has since gone viral, arrived rocking a bold outfit that left little to the imagination of men and instantly stole the spotlight.

The photo hit social media, where Kenyans wasted no time flooding the comments section.

While some praised her for serving looks and embracing nightlife fashion with zero apologies, others claimed she came “overdressed for the streets but perfectly dressed for Quiver.”





