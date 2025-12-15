Flamboyant JCC Bishop KATHY KIUNA gives couples secret to happy and lasting marriage - "Stop trying to make your spouse like you"







Monday, December 15, 2025 - Flashy Lady Bishop, Kathy Kiuna, of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) has advised married couples to embrace their differences rather than attempting to mould each other into the same image.

Speaking during a Sunday sermon on December 14th, 2025, the flamboyant preacher emphasized that spouses are intentionally different by design, and those differences are meant to make the marriage lively.

“The difference is in your power. Stop making your husband or wife look like you.”

“There will not be enjoyment in that marriage because you are making someone become like you.”

“They are not like you, and the difference in temperament is so that you can enjoy each other’s differences,” she said.

Kathy emphasized the importance of self-reflection and surrendering to God’s Word, which she described as the “mirror.”

“The key is to let the mirror, which is the Word of God, transform you.

“The mirror is meant for you, not your spouse.”

“When you look into it, you see yourself - the spots and wrinkles God wants you to deal with so your life can align with His commands,” she added.

Reflecting on her own marriage, Kathy admitted that surrendering to God’s guidance was transformative.

“If my marriage was not surrendered to the mirror, it wasn’t going to be beautiful.”

“When I surrendered, it was a journey, but God showed me how powerful surrender was.”

“You don’t blame the mirror; you adjust what it reveals,” she shared.

She concluded by warning couples against impatience, noting that it can destroy the qualities God has placed in a spouse.

“If you and your husband are not patient with your spouse, you are killing what God has placed in them,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST