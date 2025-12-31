ICHUNG’WA responds to MUDAVADI’s call for a referendum ahead of the 2027 elections - “Not the view of Kenya Kwanza”

Wednesday, December
31, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has
distanced the Kenya Kwanza administration from Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia
Mudavadi’s recent call for a constitutional referendum, stressing that the
remarks reflect Mudavadi’s personal views.
Speaking on NTV on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025,
Ichung’wah said, “the Prime Cabinet Secretary serves in the Kenya Kwanza
administration, but he was very clear that the position he gave is his views of
what he sees of the country today, and not the view of Kenya Kwanza.”
Mudavadi had earlier, on December 24th, urged
constitutional reforms, arguing that Kenya must review its charter 15 years
after promulgation.
He proposed institutionalising the offices of Prime Minister
and official opposition leader to ensure regional representation, suggesting
the referendum could be held alongside the 2027 General Elections.
Ichung’wah acknowledged that Mudavadi had raised an
important debate but cautioned against tying constitutional changes to the
upcoming polls.
He warned that introducing a referendum would polarise the
country and burden the electoral process.
“With six ballots already scheduled, adding a seventh would
overwhelm the new IEBC Commission,” he said, referring to the team led by
Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, sworn in on July 11th, 2025.
The Majority Leader noted that the IEBC, which recently
conducted by-elections on November 27th, is still consolidating its
operations.
He argued that constitutional amendments should be addressed
after the 2027 elections to avoid logistical complications.
With less than two years to the polls, Ichung’wah questioned
the practicality of organising both a referendum and General Elections simultaneously,
urging focus on strengthening electoral institutions first.
