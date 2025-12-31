ICHUNG’WA responds to MUDAVADI’s call for a referendum ahead of the 2027 elections - “Not the view of Kenya Kwanza”







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has distanced the Kenya Kwanza administration from Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s recent call for a constitutional referendum, stressing that the remarks reflect Mudavadi’s personal views.

Speaking on NTV on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025, Ichung’wah said, “the Prime Cabinet Secretary serves in the Kenya Kwanza administration, but he was very clear that the position he gave is his views of what he sees of the country today, and not the view of Kenya Kwanza.”

Mudavadi had earlier, on December 24th, urged constitutional reforms, arguing that Kenya must review its charter 15 years after promulgation.

He proposed institutionalising the offices of Prime Minister and official opposition leader to ensure regional representation, suggesting the referendum could be held alongside the 2027 General Elections.

Ichung’wah acknowledged that Mudavadi had raised an important debate but cautioned against tying constitutional changes to the upcoming polls.

He warned that introducing a referendum would polarise the country and burden the electoral process.

“With six ballots already scheduled, adding a seventh would overwhelm the new IEBC Commission,” he said, referring to the team led by Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, sworn in on July 11th, 2025.

The Majority Leader noted that the IEBC, which recently conducted by-elections on November 27th, is still consolidating its operations.

He argued that constitutional amendments should be addressed after the 2027 elections to avoid logistical complications.

With less than two years to the polls, Ichung’wah questioned the practicality of organising both a referendum and General Elections simultaneously, urging focus on strengthening electoral institutions first.

The Kenyan DAILY POST