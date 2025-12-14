The late CYRUS JIRONGO’s beautiful side chick unmasked as netizens comfort her - He used to sponsor her lifestyle (PHOTOs)







Saturday, December 13, 2025 - As Kenyans continue to mourn the sudden death of former Lugari Member of Parliament, Cyrus Jirongo, reports are now emerging that he was romantically involved with social media influencer, Liz Jackson.

According to posts circulating on social media, Liz, known for sharing images of luxury vacations, high-end outings, and rides in expensive vehicles, was dating the late politician, with netizens alleging that Jirongo sponsored her lifestyle.

Following news of his death, social media users have flooded her TikTok account with condolence messages, claiming that she has lost her sponsor.

Jirongo had long been portrayed as a flamboyant figure with a reputation for living large and having an insatiable appetite for young ladies.

Adding to the discussion, high-end socialite Huddah Monroe claimed that she had interacted with Jirongo in the past and praised him as a generous spender, remarks that further fueled speculation about his private life.

Below are photos of Liz.

