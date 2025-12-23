“I found out my ex-husband was sleeping with my best friend before our wedding, I still married him just to prove a point” - LADY’s confession goes viral!







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - Social media has erupted after a woman shared her extraordinary confession about love, betrayal, and revenge.

Tracy Mcwary, in a viral Facebook post, revealed that she discovered her ex‑husband was secretly involved with her best friend before their wedding.

Instead of calling off the wedding, Tracy went ahead with the ceremony - only to dump him two months later.

According to her, the move was intentional, meant to prove that she was “sweeter, better, and more marriageable” than her friend.

“Before I married my ex‑husband, I found out he was sleeping with my best friend. I still went ahead and married him and dumped him two months later.”

“Women must apply emotional intelligence.”

“That a man slept with a woman doesn’t mean he loves her.”

“If he loved her, why did he marry me? At the end of the day, I WON,” she wrote.

Her bold confession has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some praised her confidence and clever revenge, others criticized the decision as toxic and unnecessary.





The Kenyan DAILY POST