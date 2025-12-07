Slay queen AKINYI OLOO sparks frenzy after declaring interest in Siaya Woman Rep 2027 - “Huyu Lazima Atapanda Kitanda!”







Sunday, December 7, 2025 - Social media is abuzz after slay queen Akinyi Oloo officially announced her interest in contesting for the Siaya County Woman Representative seat in 2027.

Fans and critics alike have reacted strongly to the declaration, with some praising her bold move while others claim she is trying to use her beauty to climb the political ladder.





Netizens are already coining catchy slogans, with one commenting: “Huyu lazima atapanda kitanda!”

If she wins, Akinyi Oloo could become one of the youngest and most talked-about politicians in Siaya.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST