“I befriended his boss, gave him ‘Kasusu’ and got him fired”- LADY celebrates after her cheating boyfriend loses his job







Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Social media was set ablaze after a lady confessed that she strategically got her boyfriend fired as revenge for cheating on her.

In a trending post on X, the unapologetic lady narrated how she deliberately befriended her boyfriend’s boss and the two grew so close that they eventually became intimate.

According to her, once she gained the boss’ trust, she used the opportunity to destroy her boyfriend’s reputation at work.

She claimed she fed the boss negative information about him, painting him as irresponsible and unfit for his position, and the employer wasted no time terminating his contract.

The lady celebrated the news of his job loss, saying her ex deserved every bit of it for betraying her love and humiliating her by cheating.

Her confession has sparked debate online, with netizens divided, some calling her ruthless and toxic, while others cheer her on for “teaching him a lesson.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST