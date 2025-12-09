Calm Before the Storm! City slay queen VANESSA was caught on TikTok Live with NICCA’s summer bunny boyfriend before chaotic club fight (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Social media was buzzing after videos surfaced showing city slay queen, Vanessa Ally, having fun on TikTok Live with Nicca’s summer bunny boyfriend, just moments before drama erupted at a Nairobi high-end club.

The clips, now going viral, show Vanessa laughing, dancing, and enjoying herself while Nicca’s boyfriend films the live session, seemingly oblivious to the chaos that was about to unfold.





After watching the Tiktok live and realizing the betrayal, Nicca stormed the club in the middle of the night.

She confronted Vanessa and beat her up, causing chaos as club-goers tried to restrain her.

Vanessa and Nicca’s boyfriend at the club before the fight.

VANESSA with NICA's man pic.twitter.com/QaAolfmz93 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 10, 2025





Another video HERE>>>

Nicca beating up Vanesaa.

NICCA vurugas VANESSA and her man pic.twitter.com/jGB0GWQ26k — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 10, 2025

NICCA vs VANESSA again pic.twitter.com/jomaWSLkMA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 10, 2025

Photos of Nicca.

Photos of Vanessa.

