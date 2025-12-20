How comedian OGA OBINNA escaped arrest over controversial interview after MIKE SONKO’s intervention - Lawyers DANSTAN OMARI and CLIFF OMBETA involved!

Saturday, December
20, 2025 - Media personality, Oga Obinna, narrowly avoided detention on
Friday after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko intervened in a dispute
involving prominent lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta.
The two lawyers had reported a cyber misuse claim against
Obinna at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), a case that could
have led to his arrest alongside a young lawyer featured on his show.
Cliff Ombeta disclosed the details during a reconciliation
meeting held at Sonko’s office in Nairobi on December 19th.
“We had reported the matter to the DCI for misuse of cyber;
you were going to be apprehended,” Ombeta revealed.
He confirmed that the lawyers had withdrawn the complaint
and would not pursue the matter in court or seek damages.
The dispute stemmed from Obinna’s December 16th
show, where a young lawyer alleged that Omari and Ombeta often abandoned cases
midway and engaged in graft.
Although Obinna claims that he issued a disclaimer
distancing himself from these remarks, Ombeta insisted that the disclaimer
offered no protection.
“The disclaimer does not help you. It is being carried on
your platform, which reaches many people,” he explained.
During the reconciliation, Ombeta advised Obinna to caution
his guests against making defamatory statements.
The young lawyer apologized, clarifying that his comments
were directed at corruption within the judiciary rather than the two lawyers
personally.
With the matter now settled, Obinna emphasized that it was
never his intention to malign individuals on his platform, pledging greater
responsibility in future broadcasts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
