How comedian OGA OBINNA escaped arrest over controversial interview after MIKE SONKO’s intervention - Lawyers DANSTAN OMARI and CLIFF OMBETA involved!







Saturday, December 20, 2025 - Media personality, Oga Obinna, narrowly avoided detention on Friday after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko intervened in a dispute involving prominent lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta.

The two lawyers had reported a cyber misuse claim against Obinna at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), a case that could have led to his arrest alongside a young lawyer featured on his show.

Cliff Ombeta disclosed the details during a reconciliation meeting held at Sonko’s office in Nairobi on December 19th.

“We had reported the matter to the DCI for misuse of cyber; you were going to be apprehended,” Ombeta revealed.

He confirmed that the lawyers had withdrawn the complaint and would not pursue the matter in court or seek damages.

The dispute stemmed from Obinna’s December 16th show, where a young lawyer alleged that Omari and Ombeta often abandoned cases midway and engaged in graft.

Although Obinna claims that he issued a disclaimer distancing himself from these remarks, Ombeta insisted that the disclaimer offered no protection.

“The disclaimer does not help you. It is being carried on your platform, which reaches many people,” he explained.

During the reconciliation, Ombeta advised Obinna to caution his guests against making defamatory statements.

The young lawyer apologized, clarifying that his comments were directed at corruption within the judiciary rather than the two lawyers personally.

With the matter now settled, Obinna emphasized that it was never his intention to malign individuals on his platform, pledging greater responsibility in future broadcasts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST