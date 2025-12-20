Former presidential running mate invokes Alliance Girls Valentine’s tradition to slam RUTO’s Singapore dream - ‘Low self esteem’

Saturday, December
20, 2025 - Former Roots Party deputy presidential candidate, Justina Wamae,
has taken aim at President William Ruto’s development vision of transforming
Kenya into a Singapore‑style economy, arguing that the idea reflects low
national self‑esteem and fails to account for Kenya’s unique realities.
In a statement shared on her X account on Saturday, December
20th, 2025, Wamae questioned why Kenya should aspire to mirror
another nation instead of building its own identity.
“Aspiring to be like Singapore is indicative of low self‑esteem.
Why can’t we be a better version of Kenya?” she wrote.
Wamae illustrated her point with a social analogy, recalling
how parents once sent cakes and flowers to girls at Alliance Girls during
Valentine’s Day.
She warned that such gestures risked creating unrealistic
expectations about life and prosperity, especially in a country where many
citizens struggle to make ends meet.
According to her, these expectations do not reflect the
reality on the ground.
She stressed that Kenya’s priority should be creating
sustainable wealth and opportunities rather than chasing symbolic comparisons
with developed nations.
“Creating wealth for the nation of Kenya is the only agenda
bigger than wantam and Singapore shenanigans,” she declared.
President Ruto has repeatedly cited Singapore as a model for
Kenya’s transformation, linking his vision to investments in infrastructure,
housing, industrial growth, energy, and reforms aimed at accelerating
development.
However, his Singapore narrative has sparked debate, with critics like Wamae insisting that Kenya’s economic and governance conditions are vastly different and require homegrown solutions.
