Former presidential running mate invokes Alliance Girls Valentine’s tradition to slam RUTO’s Singapore dream - ‘Low self esteem’







Saturday, December 20, 2025 - Former Roots Party deputy presidential candidate, Justina Wamae, has taken aim at President William Ruto’s development vision of transforming Kenya into a Singapore‑style economy, arguing that the idea reflects low national self‑esteem and fails to account for Kenya’s unique realities.

In a statement shared on her X account on Saturday, December 20th, 2025, Wamae questioned why Kenya should aspire to mirror another nation instead of building its own identity.

“Aspiring to be like Singapore is indicative of low self‑esteem. Why can’t we be a better version of Kenya?” she wrote.

Wamae illustrated her point with a social analogy, recalling how parents once sent cakes and flowers to girls at Alliance Girls during Valentine’s Day.

She warned that such gestures risked creating unrealistic expectations about life and prosperity, especially in a country where many citizens struggle to make ends meet.

According to her, these expectations do not reflect the reality on the ground.

She stressed that Kenya’s priority should be creating sustainable wealth and opportunities rather than chasing symbolic comparisons with developed nations.

“Creating wealth for the nation of Kenya is the only agenda bigger than wantam and Singapore shenanigans,” she declared.

President Ruto has repeatedly cited Singapore as a model for Kenya’s transformation, linking his vision to investments in infrastructure, housing, industrial growth, energy, and reforms aimed at accelerating development.

However, his Singapore narrative has sparked debate, with critics like Wamae insisting that Kenya’s economic and governance conditions are vastly different and require homegrown solutions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST