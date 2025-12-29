HOMEWRECKER! Actress TRISHA KHALID proudly flaunts the man she snatched from another woman after being dumped by her rich MUBABA, JOSEPH ONYANGO







Monday, December 29, 2025 - Popular actress Trisha Khalid has set tongues wagging after flaunting her new boyfriend, identified as Kevin Woods, a truck driver based in the United States.

Trisha shared a clip online rocking matching outfits with Kevin, gushing over their relationship.

“My addiction,” she captioned the video shared on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Kevin was previously married and often showcased his wife on TikTok, where he reportedly met Trisha.

Sources say he ended his marriage to be with the actress.





Trisha’s love life has always been under the public eye.

She was previously linked to a romantic affair with former National Police Service Commission (NPSC) CEO Joseph Onyango (pictured below), who allegedly funded her lifestyle and reportedly wanted her as a second wife.

Onyango dumped Trisha last year after spoiling her with expensive gifts, including a Mercedes Benz, which he gifted her during her birthday.









Watch the video>>> below