AMEGONGEWA! Renowned radio fan WANJOHI WA KIGOGOINI calls Inooro FM in distress after his wife was snatched by a boda boda guy, years after their colourful wedding (PHOTOs)







Monday, December 29, 2025 - Popular radio caller, Wanjohi wa Kigogo-ini, has opened up about a painful chapter in his life after allegedly discovering that his wife left him for a boda boda rider, believed to be their neighbor in Kigogo-ini, Tetu Constituency, Nyeri County.

Speaking during a call-in segment on Inooro FM’s Radio Shabik, the usually lively and humorous caller described the past year as the hardest of his life.

He narrated how the betrayal transformed memories of their once-colorful wedding into a source of deep emotional pain.

Despite the heartbreak, Wanjohi revealed that his Christian faith has helped him remain calm and avoid reacting out of anger while navigating the emotional turmoil.

Wanjohi, who is now trending across social media platforms, got married in a colourful ceremony in 2018.













The trending clip of the popular radio fanatic calling a vernacular station to narrate his marital woes.