Heavy Duty!! Video of a well-endowed MUMAMA shaking her ‘assets’ at a campaign rally in Uganda leaves men salivating! (WATCH)







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - A viral video from Uganda featuring a bold middle‑aged woman, popularly known as Mumama, pulling daring stunts during a campaign rally has set social media abuzz.

In the clip, the well-endowed woman confidently dances on stage, urging male aspirants to join her, though some appeared hesitant and tried to restrain themselves.

Unfazed, the mumama carried on with her energetic performance, leaving the politicians speechless and netizens thoroughly entertained.

The video has sparked endless reactions, with many praising her fearless spirit while others question the boundaries of campaign decorum.

With Uganda’s General Election slated for mid‑January 2026, rallies are heating up and such scenes are becoming common as politicians pull all stops to lure voters.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST