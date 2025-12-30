Hivi Ndio Mnagongewa! Video of cheeky male gym instructor ‘motivating’ a curvy LADY during a workout session stirs reactions online (WATCH)

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - A viral video showing a cheeky male gym instructor ‘motivating’ a female client mid-workout caused a buzz on social media.
The clip has reignited long-standing concerns
that some male trainers take advantage of unsuspecting female clients under
the guise of guidance.
While this might be a skit, it depicts what
happens in some gyms and it’s no surprise that some men discourage their
partners from working with male instructors or attending gyms alone.
Watch the video>>> below
Huyu sasa ni nini .............. pic.twitter.com/H90dnayYiS— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 31, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments