Hivi Ndio Mnagongewa! Video of cheeky male gym instructor ‘motivating’ a curvy LADY during a workout session stirs reactions online (WATCH)







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - A viral video showing a cheeky male gym instructor ‘motivating’ a female client mid-workout caused a buzz on social media.

The clip has reignited long-standing concerns that some male trainers take advantage of unsuspecting female clients under the guise of guidance.

While this might be a skit, it depicts what happens in some gyms and it’s no surprise that some men discourage their partners from working with male instructors or attending gyms alone.

Watch the video>>> below

Huyu sasa ni nini .............. pic.twitter.com/H90dnayYiS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 31, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST