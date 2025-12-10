Heartbreaking VIDEO of celebrated journalist FESTUS AMIMO’s body being moved from the hotel room where he collapsed and died while having a good time with ANN NGESA







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A deeply emotional video has surfaced online capturing the moment medics moved the body of celebrated KBC journalist, Festus Amimo, from a Nairobi hotel room where he tragically collapsed and died.

Preliminary reports indicate that Amimo was in the company of Ann Ngesa, his junior colleague at KBC, when the incident occurred.

According to hotel staff, Ann alerted management after Amimo suddenly collapsed in the room.

Medics who responded to the emergency call sadly confirmed that the veteran journalist had passed away, before transferring his body to the mortuary.

Amimo reportedly died after blue pills overdose.

