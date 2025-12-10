This is why we broke up!! LADY stunned after her ex-boyfriend called and disclosed why their relationship ended and netizens agree with him







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A young woman has set X (formerly Twitter) abuzz after sharing a dramatic encounter with her ex-boyfriend.

According to her post, the ex-boyfriend called out of the blue and wasted no time explaining why their relationship ended.

“This is why we broke up - you’re always entertaining your exes!” he declared the moment she picked up.

The revelation quickly sparked heated debate online.

Interestingly, most users sided with him, arguing that answering surprise calls from old flames is a glaring red flag in any relationship.

The post has since fueled wider conversations about boundaries, trust, and the unwritten rules of modern dating.

The Kenyan DAILY POST