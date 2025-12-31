2025 has been a blessing!! Radio Citizen presenter, SELLY KADOT, celebrates after getting married to wealthy MUBABA, Dr. MATIBE (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - Radio Citizen presenter, Selly Kadot, is ending the year on a high note after proudly announcing that 2025 has been a year of blessings, following her traditional wedding to wealthy businessman, Dr. Matibe.

The media personality took to social to celebrate the milestone, sharing a heartfelt message.

In the photos, Selly is seen glowing with joy beside her husband, who is old enough to be her father.

“This year God showed up and showed off in the words of my loved ones. From one level to the next,” she wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST