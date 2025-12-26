“Walikua Wanauza Tususu” - Kenyan LADIES arrested after police raid an apartment in Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)







Friday, December 26, 2025 - A group of Kenyan ladies working in Saudi Arabia has been arrested after police raided an apartment where they were engaging in illegal activities.

According to reports, the women had initially travelled to the Gulf nation for domestic jobs.

However, they were later lured and recruited into the “dirty business”.

Police, acting on intelligence, conducted a swoop on the apartment where the suspected activities were taking place, catching them by surprise.

The ladies were taken into custody and are expected to be processed for deportation.

Walikua Wanauza Tususu Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/8qFvmMYIo5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 27, 2025

