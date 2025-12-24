Last moments of Nairobi Tech CEO EVANS MWAURA who is believed to have taken his own life at a Kilimani Airbnb as police launch investigations







Wednesday, December 24, 2025 - Police in Nairobi are investigating the death of Evans Mwaura Githua, the Chief Executive Officer of ICT firm, Com Twenty One Limited, who reportedly died in a suspected case of suicide on December 23rd along Kasuku Road.

According to an occurrence report filed with police, Githua, 51, had checked into a short-stay apartment on December 22nd and was alone at the time of the incident.

His body was later discovered outside the building, hours after he checked in.

Officers responding to the scene said the apartment room showed signs of disturbance, and preliminary findings suggest he may have harmed himself before the fatal fall.

The door to the room was reportedly forced open by responders after they found it locked from the inside.

Police recovered several personal items belonging to the deceased and documented the scene for evidence.

The body was moved to Lee Funeral Home pending a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Family members told police they became concerned after they were unable to reach him and noticed his mobile phones were offline, which they said was unusual.

The news of Githua’s death has shocked colleagues, friends, and industry peers, many of whom described him as a respected technology entrepreneur and business leader.

Com Twenty One Limited, which he led, is an ICT integration and solutions firm headquartered in Nairobi with operations in several major towns across the country.

Police say investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.





