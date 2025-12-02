Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU warns men against dating broke women in viral social media post (LOOK)







Tuesday, December 02, 2025 - Controversial nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has once again stirred online debate with her latest hot take on relationships.

In a bold Facebook post, Nyamu warned men against dating broke women, claiming that “a broke woman is in business, not love.”

She went on to insist that only financially stable women deserve a man’s affection, a statement that quickly sent social media into a frenzy.

Her remarks elicited mixed reactions.

Many men agreed, arguing that for some women, dating can become a survival strategy rather than a romantic pursuit.

On the other hand, critics, especially women, felt Nyamu’s comments were dismissive and undermined the struggles of those she should be uplifting.

The mother of three, whose own love-life is a script of a soap opera, has never shied away from controversy, and her latest statement proves she remains unapologetically outspoken in matters of love and lifestyle.

See the post and reactions below.

