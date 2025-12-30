CYRUS JIRONGO’s widow recounts how the late politician loved his three wives equally in emotional tribute – “He made us feel special”







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - Anne Lanoi, one of the wives of the late politician and businessman, Cyrus Jirongo, has shared a moving account of how her husband balanced life with his three wives.

Speaking during Jirongo’s burial ceremony on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025, Lanoi described the former Lugari MP as a man who made deliberate efforts to ensure none of his wives felt neglected.

“Cyrus was so loving. He loved us equally. He did not favour anyone,” she said.

She recalled how Jirongo’s travels often ended with identical gifts for each wife, a gesture that symbolized equality in both value and intent.

“He would return carrying three phones. If they were iPhones, they were all iPhones. If it was Gucci bags, they were Gucci bags in different colours,” Lanoi explained.

Even with perfumes, he would buy the same brand but select different scents, making each wife feel special.

“He was fair to all of us. We thank him for that, because he made us feel special,” she added.

Jirongo’s life was tragically cut short in a road accident on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, at Karai along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Rift Valley Regional Traffic Commander, Sara Chumo, confirmed the accident occurred at around 3:00 am, when Jirongo’s Mercedes-Benz collided head-on with a bus.

He sustained fatal head injuries and died instantly.

Jirongo, a former Cabinet Minister and two-term MP, leaves behind a legacy that continues to spark national conversation in both politics and family life.

