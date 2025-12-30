CYRUS JIRONGO’s widow recounts how the late politician loved his three wives equally in emotional tribute – “He made us feel special”

Tuesday, December 30,
2025 - Anne Lanoi, one of the wives of the late politician and businessman,
Cyrus Jirongo, has shared a moving account of how her husband balanced life
with his three wives.
Speaking during Jirongo’s burial ceremony on Tuesday,
December 30th, 2025, Lanoi described the former Lugari MP as a man
who made deliberate efforts to ensure none of his wives felt neglected.
“Cyrus was so loving. He loved us equally. He did not favour
anyone,” she said.
She recalled how Jirongo’s travels often ended with
identical gifts for each wife, a gesture that symbolized equality in both value
and intent.
“He would return carrying three phones. If they were
iPhones, they were all iPhones. If it was Gucci bags, they were Gucci bags in
different colours,” Lanoi explained.
Even with perfumes, he would buy the same brand but select
different scents, making each wife feel special.
“He was fair to all of us. We thank him for that, because he
made us feel special,” she added.
Jirongo’s life was tragically cut short in a road accident
on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, at Karai along the Nakuru-Nairobi
Highway.
Rift Valley Regional Traffic Commander, Sara Chumo,
confirmed the accident occurred at around 3:00 am, when Jirongo’s Mercedes-Benz
collided head-on with a bus.
He sustained fatal head injuries and died instantly.
Jirongo, a former Cabinet Minister and two-term MP, leaves
behind a legacy that continues to spark national conversation in both politics
and family life.
