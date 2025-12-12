Better views of late journalist FESTUS AMIMO’s palatial village home as Governor ORENGO visits his family - Men, avoid blue pills







Friday, December 12, 2025 - Kenyans on social media have been treated to a closer look at the stunning rural home of the late KBC journalist, Festus Amimo, following a visit by Siaya Governor James Orengo, who stopped by to console the bereaved family.

The homestead, which has drawn immense interest in the wake of Amimo’s tragic passing, boasts of a spacious compound, elegant modern architecture, and the warm charm of a well-established village residence.

Photos circulating online showcase a serene, beautifully kept environment that mirrors the celebrated journalist’s quiet success and deep connection to his roots.

Amimo died last weekend while having a good time with a lady at a hotel in Nairobi CBD.

It is believed that he died due to blue pills overdose.

See photos.

