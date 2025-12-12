Better views of late journalist FESTUS AMIMO’s palatial village home as Governor ORENGO visits his family - Men, avoid blue pills

Friday, December 12, 2025 - Kenyans on social media have been treated to a closer look at the stunning rural home of the late KBC journalist, Festus Amimo, following a visit by Siaya Governor James Orengo, who stopped by to console the bereaved family.
The homestead, which has drawn immense interest in the wake
of Amimo’s tragic passing, boasts of a spacious compound, elegant modern
architecture, and the warm charm of a well-established village residence.
Photos circulating online showcase a serene, beautifully
kept environment that mirrors the celebrated journalist’s quiet success and
deep connection to his roots.
Amimo died last weekend while having a good time with a lady
at a hotel in Nairobi CBD.
It is believed that he died due to blue pills overdose.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments