Goodies from the Lakeside - See how well-endowed LADIES turned heads at the LUO Festival (VIDEO)

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - The just-concluded Luo Festival held in Kisumu was not just a celebration of culture and music; it also became a showcase for some of the lakeside city’s well-endowed ladies, who caught the attention of everyone in attendance.
In a video currently making waves on social media, several
women are seen dancing energetically in figure-hugging outfits as
live Ohangla music plays in the background, captivating festival-goers.
The Luo Festival continues to solidify its reputation as a
vibrant cultural event, blending tradition, music and modern flair in one
unforgettable experience.
Watch the video>>>
LUO Festival pic.twitter.com/65ZlAGEbBm— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 23, 2025
