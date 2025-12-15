Foreign spy? Netizens react to a video of a Filipino man hawking mandazi in a Nairobi estate







Monday, December 15, 2025 - A video circulating on social media has sparked mixed reactions after a Filipino man was spotted hawking mandazis in the streets of a Nairobi estate.

In the clip, the foreigner is seen walking through the estate while carrying a bucket of mandazis, calling out to potential customers just like local street vendors.

The unusual sight quickly caught the attention of one of the residents, who filmed and shared the video online.

Social media users questioned his presence, branding him a foreign spy.

Watch video and comments.





Mandazi ya Philippines hapa Nairobi pic.twitter.com/jJriwRcwSz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST