Comedian ERIC OMONDI opens up on how the tragic death of his younger brother, FRED, affected him - “It hit me deeply”







Sunday, December 21, 2025 - Veteran comedian and philanthropist, Eric Omondi, has shared the profound grief he continues to carry following the tragic death of his younger brother, Fred Omondi.

Speaking in an interview with podcaster Chris the Bass, Eric revealed that while he has endured the loss of his parents and an elder brother, Fred’s passing struck him in a way he had never experienced before.

“I lost my mum in 2002, my dad in 2004, and my big brother around 2016.”

“Those losses were painful, but my brother Freddy haijawai nihit. Fred ilinihit different,” Eric said, describing the unique bond they shared.

The two grew up together, pursued comedy side by side, and even moved to Nairobi together to pursue their dreams.

Eric explained that this closeness made the loss unbearable.

“I don’t know if it’s because we grew up together, joined the industry together, or because we were so close, but it hit me deeply,” he added.

Eric admitted that he initially struggled to accept the circumstances of Fred’s death in a road accident on June 15th, 2024.

Suspicious at first, he questioned hospital staff and doubted it was an accident.

It was only after discovering that the boda boda rider involved had also died that he began to accept the tragedy.

“Until this day, I still feel like was there an eye witness?”

“I looked for the driver of the boda boda and found the driver of the boda boda being buried; that is when I started believing maybe it was an accident,” he explained.

“Finally, we accepted that it was an accident, and we buried him.”

