Finsco Africa Director ABIGAEL ZUENA poses for PHOTOs with a man she snatched from another woman - Her lover’s ex-wife stormed her residence and caused drama (VIDEOs)







Monday, December 8, 2025 - Drama erupted online after reports surfaced claiming that Abigael Zuena, a director at Finsco Africa, had wrecked another woman’s marriage.

The man’s ex-wife stormed Abigael’s residence, leading to a tense confrontation.

The distressed woman wanted to get her kids but Abigael called police on her.

She further claimed that Abigael has been using her influence to frustrate her after she moved to court to seek justice.

Below are photos of the man Abigael snatched from another woman.

Videos of the confrontation.