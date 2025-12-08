Finsco Africa Director ABIGAEL ZUENA exposed as a homewrecker - Woman breaks down claiming she snatched her husband and took away her kids (VIDEO)







Monday, December 8, 2025 - A woman identified as Wambui Kariuki has gone public with emotional accusations against Abigael Zuena, a director at real estate firm Finsco Africa, claiming that she wrecked her marriage and is now using her influence to frustrate her attempts to seek justice.

In a deeply emotional TikTok video, Wambui alleges that Zuena “snatched” her husband and even took her children after the two reportedly eloped.

She claims that despite repeatedly seeking legal redress, she has been met with roadblocks that she believes are due to Zuena’s connections.

According to Wambui, a recent attempt to retrieve her children ended with Zuena calling the police on her.

“How can I lose my own children? I need your help, Kenyans,” she cried, visibly distraught.

Wambui insists she will continue fighting for her children as her heartbreaking appeal continues to gain attention online.

Watch the video.

Photos of the homewrecker.

















