HOMEWRECKER!! Watch the moment a woman stormed Finsco Africa Director ABIGAEL ZUENA’s home, accusing her of taking away her husband and children (VIDEO)







Monday, December 8, 2025 - Drama erupted at a city estate after a distressed woman stormed the home of Finsco Africa Director, Abigael Zuena, accusing her of breaking her marriage and taking away both her husband and children.



The woman, identified as Wambui Kariuki, recorded the emotional confrontation and later shared her ordeal on TikTok, where the clip has gone viral.



According to Wambui, she had been in a happy marriage and is the mother of two children.



She claims her troubles began when Zuena eloped with her husband.



Wambui further alleges that her husband left with their children, and she believes Zuena has been using her influence to frustrate her efforts to regain custody.



In the viral video, Wambui is seen attempting to access Zuena’s residence in a desperate effort to see her children.



She claims Zuena called the police on her during the confrontation.



Watch the dramatic video below.

Photos of the homewrecker

















