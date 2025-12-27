Ferrari F8 Tributo worth approximately Ksh 36 million spotted in Lavington, Nairobi, as millions of Kenyans struggle to make ends meet (VIDEO)







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - A rare luxury sports car, the sleek Ferrari F8 Tributo valued at approximately Ksh 36 million, has been spotted cruising through the upscale Lavington neighborhood in Nairobi, sparking mixed reactions among Kenyans online.

In the viral video, curious onlookers are seen stopping to admire the exotic machine as it passes through a busy road, its roaring engine and striking design turning heads.

The high-performance supercar, known for its powerful V8 engine and elite craftsmanship, is rarely seen on Kenyan roads due to its hefty price tag and high import costs.

While some social media users expressed admiration and fascination with the vehicle, praising the owner’s success and taste in luxury, others reacted with frustration, noting the sharp contrast between such displays of wealth and the harsh economic reality facing millions of struggling households across the country.

Watch the video.

Ferrari F8 Tributo approx. worth Ksh36 million spotted in Lavington, Nairobi



— 🎥 Turbo Tracker pic.twitter.com/p2vsAzRSJK — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) December 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST