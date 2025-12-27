Ferrari F8 Tributo worth approximately Ksh 36 million spotted in Lavington, Nairobi, as millions of Kenyans struggle to make ends meet (VIDEO)

Saturday, December 27, 2025 - A rare luxury sports car, the sleek Ferrari F8 Tributo valued at approximately Ksh 36 million, has been spotted cruising through the upscale Lavington neighborhood in Nairobi, sparking mixed reactions among Kenyans online.
In the viral video, curious onlookers are seen stopping to
admire the exotic machine as it passes through a busy road, its roaring engine
and striking design turning heads.
The high-performance supercar, known for its powerful V8
engine and elite craftsmanship, is rarely seen on Kenyan roads due to its hefty
price tag and high import costs.
While some social media users expressed admiration and
fascination with the vehicle, praising the owner’s success and taste in luxury,
others reacted with frustration, noting the sharp contrast between such
displays of wealth and the harsh economic reality facing millions of struggling
households across the country.
Watch the video.
Ferrari F8 Tributo approx. worth Ksh36 million spotted in Lavington, Nairobi— KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) December 26, 2025
— 🎥 Turbo Tracker pic.twitter.com/p2vsAzRSJK
