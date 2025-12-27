A LADY watches helplessly as her father writhes in pain after being rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he was left unattended - Heartbreaking VIDEO







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - A heartbreaking video has surfaced online showing a distressed young woman helplessly watching as her father writhes in pain after being rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where he was allegedly left unattended by medics.

In the emotional footage, the visibly weak man lies on a hospital stretcher as his daughter pleads for assistance, desperately calling out for medical attention.

Despite her cries and visible panic, no staff appear to respond immediately, leaving the patient in agony as minutes painfully tick by.

The daughter, overwhelmed by fear and frustration, can be heard questioning why her father is not being attended to, expressing disbelief that such neglect could occur in one of the country’s largest referral hospitals.

The video has since sparked outrage across social media, with many Kenyans condemning what appears to be negligence in the public health system.

Others shared similar experiences, citing long waiting hours, understaffing, and delays in emergency response.

The victim had been involved in an accident.

Watch the video>>>

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) pic.twitter.com/Ueyx4vwe9m — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 28, 2025

