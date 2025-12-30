Fake cop nabbed after terrifying night raid at Molo Petrol Station (PHOTO)

Tuesday, December 30,
2025 - Police in Molo have arrested a key suspect linked to a violent
night-time robbery at a petrol station, where two men posing as police officers
stormed the premises and attacked staff.
The incident occurred at the Total Petrol Station after a
distress call reported an ongoing raid.
The suspects, dressed in police jungle jackets and armed
with crude weapons, allegedly tied up the pump attendant and the watchman
before ransacking the station and escaping with cash, mobile phones and
personal valuables.
A rapid police response led to the arrest of 55-year-old Joseph Daudi Bulinga.
A search on the suspect recovered a claw bar, a police smoke
jacket, and a tear gas canister.
Bulinga is being processed for arraignment, while a manhunt remains underway for his accomplice, who is still at large.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments