Fake cop nabbed after terrifying night raid at Molo Petrol Station (PHOTO)







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - Police in Molo have arrested a key suspect linked to a violent night-time robbery at a petrol station, where two men posing as police officers stormed the premises and attacked staff.

The incident occurred at the Total Petrol Station after a distress call reported an ongoing raid.

The suspects, dressed in police jungle jackets and armed with crude weapons, allegedly tied up the pump attendant and the watchman before ransacking the station and escaping with cash, mobile phones and personal valuables.

A rapid police response led to the arrest of 55-year-old Joseph Daudi Bulinga.

A search on the suspect recovered a claw bar, a police smoke jacket, and a tear gas canister.

Bulinga is being processed for arraignment, while a manhunt remains underway for his accomplice, who is still at large.





The Kenyan DAILY POST