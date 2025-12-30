EACC officers arrest two rogue traffic cops - One had collected Ksh 6,540 in bribes within a two-hour period (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two traffic police officers in Murang’a and Mtwapa towns for soliciting and collecting bribes from motorists along major highways.

In Murang’a, Police Constable Kelvin Mwangi, attached to the Murang’a Traffic Base, was apprehended following a targeted surveillance operation along the busy Kenol–Murang’a Road.

The operation was launched after the Commission received multiple complaints from motorists about rampant bribery by traffic officers.

A search of the suspect led to the recovery of KSh 6,450 in denominations of KSh 50, 100, and 200, reportedly collected within a two-hour period.

His colleague, PC Mathew Osike, evaded arrest.

Mwangi was escorted to the EACC Central Regional Offices for processing and later booked at Nyeri Police Station, where he was released on cash bail pending the conclusion of investigations.

During the same operation, EACC officers disrupted another suspected bribery point along the Kerugoya–Kutus Road near Bekam area, where traffic officers reportedly fled into nearby bushes, leaving behind official police attire.

In a separate operation along the Coast, EACC officers arrested Police Corporal Haroun Mazera Chamutu, attached to the Mtwapa Traffic Base, for allegedly soliciting bribes from motorists on the Mombasa–Malindi Highway.

Upon arrest, KSh 13,750 in various denominations was recovered from the suspect.

He was escorted to the EACC Upper Coast Regional Office in Malindi for statement recording and further processing.

The arrests are part of ongoing EACC efforts to clamp down on corruption and bribery within the police service.

The Kenyan DAILY POST