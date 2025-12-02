A youthful female pastor turns up in church dressed in a figure-hugging outfit - VIDEO sparks reactions







Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - A video circulating online shows a young female pastor rocking a figure-hugging outfit in church, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

In the video shared on X, the well-endowed pastor is seen preaching passionately in the pulpit while rocking an outfit that flaunted her curves.

The video has prompted a mix of reactions, with some viewers praising her confidence and contemporary style, while others questioned whether the attire is appropriate for a religious setting.

“When you reach a certain position in life, whether it's in the church or elsewhere, there is a particular way you need to carry and present yourself. That's all I'm going to say,” an X user wrote.

Watch the video.

The preacher is preaching to herself unknowingly. SMH😞



Why will a Pastor dress like this? pic.twitter.com/84xTZqBIII — 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗬 𝗢 (@_BarnyO) December 1, 2025

