Ex-husband sues Virtual HR boss, GLADYS ONGAYO, over Kilimani, Karen and Malindi properties as she plans wedding with new man - Claims wealth was built during their 32-year marriage







Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - A Nairobi man has taken legal action against his ex-wife, seeking a share of several high-end properties he claims were secretly acquired during their 32-year marriage.

Francis Julius Ogallo filed summons at the Milimani Family Division, asking the court to compel his former wife, Gladys Ongayo Ogallo, the Managing Director of Virtual Human Resource, to disclose and account for all assets registered in her name or under companies linked to her.

The couple got married in 1992 and divorced in October 2024 and now Ogallo argues that any wealth accumulated before the decree absolute should be considered matrimonial property under the Matrimonial Property Act.

The law presumes that property acquired in one spouse’s name during the marriage is held in trust for both.

In his affidavit, Ogallo listed a portfolio of prime assets he wants the court to examine and divide.

These include: an apartment at Confluence Apartments on Hatheru Road in Kilimani, office space at Greenhouse Mall on Ngong Road under Virtual HR Services Ltd, and six to seven units at Silver Harbor Apartments along Kindaruma Road.

He also cites a townhouse at Suswa Gardens in Karen, villas at Scorpio Villas in Malindi owned through BEI International Ltd, and high-end Airbnb apartments at Tuma House in Malindi’s Silversand area.

He claims all these were acquired during the subsistence of the marriage.

Ogallo insists that he contributed to the welfare and development of the family and now wants the court to declare the properties matrimonial and order their division.

He is also asking for any other orders the court may deem necessary.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife is said to have moved on after their divorce and is reportedly planning a wedding with her new partner.

The Kenyan DAILY POST