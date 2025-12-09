Captured on Camera!! Broke Slay queens stranded in a club after failing to get a man to buy them alcohol (VIDEO)







Tuesday, December 13, 2025 - A hilarious video has surfaced online showing a group of slay queens stranded inside a city club after their night-out plans backfired.

The stylishly dressed ladies, who appeared ready for a glamorous night, were banking on finding generous men to fund their drinks.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as expected, leaving them stuck with no one willing to buy them drinks.

In the viral clip, the ladies can be seen looking frustrated and visibly confused, as the night takes an awkward turn.

Ironically, these are the same ladies who often brag on social media about never dating “broke men”, yet in this moment, they were completely stranded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST