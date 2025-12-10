A female TV anchor causes murmurs with her figure-hugging outfits - She’s keeping male viewers glued to their screens (PHOTOs & VIDEOs)







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A rising television star, Ashonti Ford, is causing murmurs across social media thanks to her confident on-screen presence and signature figure-hugging outfits.

Ashonti, an award-winning prime-time news anchor, has quickly built a massive following online.

Many viewers, especially male fans, have praised her polished presentation style, bold wardrobe choices, and charisma.

Clips of her anchoring have been widely shared on X, with users calling her one of the most stylish news presenters on TV.

Her combination of professionalism, elegance, and modern fashion has sparked lively conversations, with fans regularly flooding her comment sections with compliments.

CDC no longer recommending babies get the hepatitis B vaccination at birth. @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/DlBYusMJMU — Ashonti Ford (@AshontiFordTV) December 5, 2025

Your 90 seconds of news 📺 pic.twitter.com/kg08xBDhKw — Ashonti Ford (@AshontiFordTV) December 8, 2025

Sistas how yall doin? Brothas, yall alrite? pic.twitter.com/41jJ8jixSO — Ashonti Ford (@AshontiFordTV) December 4, 2025

Your 90 seconds of news 📺 pic.twitter.com/JSJsisJP8o — Ashonti Ford (@AshontiFordTV) November 12, 2025